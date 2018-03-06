King’s Lynn hospital cancer care unit receives £750 donation

Members of The 2017 Fenman Classic Bike Show have donated £750 to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s cancer care and support unit after hosting their biggest show to date.

Grant Cotterell said: “This was to support the good work that the centre provides and all the hard work by the staff.

“Both Shirley and Gill are volunteers at the centre and provide a wide range of support to patients that visit the centre for treatment.”

Pictured above, Fenman members presenting extra funds to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital cancer care and treatment centre. Grant Cotterell, Shirley Barber, AJ, Gill Hurcomb and Sarah Norman. Picture: SUBMITTED.