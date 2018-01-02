King’s Lynn hospital chiefs back cuts to sugary drinks

Following the announcement that sugary drinks will be banned from hospitals if sales are not reduced, officials at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have said they “fully support” the plans.

NHS England revealed its intention to crack down on sugary soft drinks on hospital premises last week, in a bid to curb obesity and other health problems.

Karen Charman, director of human resources at the QEH, said the trust has increased the number of healthy alternatives for sale and made these options more prominent in the hospital.

She said: “We fully support the call for a reduction in the sales of sugary drinks within NHS organisations.

“Whilst we offer patients and staff freedom of choice, we have increased the number of healthier alternatives available for purchase across the trust and place these items in prominent sale positions.

“This is also the case with our healthier food options and is something we will continue to focus on as we make efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of staff and patients alike.”

The British Medical Association’s (BMA) board of science chairman has also responded to the announcement that the sugar-filled beverages will be banned from hospital canteens, shops and vending machines if they fail to reduce sales.

Professor Dame Parveen Kumar said:“It is encouraging that NHS England is taking firm action to reduce the availability of sugary drinks in hospitals, making them a healthier place for patients, staff and visitors.

“We know that diet-related ill health is a leading cause of premature deaths in the UK and has a bigger impact on the NHS budget than smoking, physical inactivity and alcohol consumption.

“We need to build on this positive step forward, both by considering wider measures to restrict the sale of other unhealthy food and snacks in hospitals, and improving the availability and affordability of healthier options so that there is wider access to a better quality of nutrition.”