King’s Lynn hospital official offers condolences after patient’s death

Condolences have been offered to a family whose relative died after a fall at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

According to a report to the hospital trust’s board of directors, the incident happened in February when a patient sustained a brain injury following a fall and subsequently died.

Dr Nick Lyons, medical director at the hospital, said: “My heart goes out to the relatives of this patient for their loss. On behalf of the trust I would like to express my condolences.

“It is not appropriate to comment further at this time as an investigation is under way.”

The quality exception report states that there were 80 falls at the hospital in February which equates to 6.14 per 1,000 ‘bed days’.

This corresponds to 0.614 per cent of the time the beds are occupied.

The report adds that this is an increased number of falls compared to previous months and is also above the national average rate of six per 1,000 bed days.

According to the report, the incidents are grouped into a number of categories.

Among these were 50 incidents which came under the ‘negligible’ label, 27 that were ‘minor’ and one on the Windsor ward that was ‘moderate’.

A ‘major’ incident occurred on the Elm ward where the patient sustained a fractured neck of femur, and the incident in which a patient died following a fall on Leverington ward is in the ‘catastrophic’ category.

Regarding the hospital’s ongoing and recommended actions, the report goes on to say: “An investigation into the catastrophic fall on Leverington is being conducted as a serious incident, whilst awaiting the investigation report, the nursing team has increased the numbers of staff and skill mix of the staff in this area to be in line with other acute medical wards in the trust.”