King’s Lynn hospital patients receive six sacks full of presents

More than 40 Land Rovers steered six sacks full of gifts to elderly patients at Lynn’s hospital at the weekend as part of a charity road run.

The iconic 4x4s convoyed from Ryston Hall on Sunday morning to Queen Elizabeth Hospital to drop off presents to elderly patients.

Ryston Landrover Run Christmas Special from Ryston Hall, to QEH

Organiser of Ryston Landrover Run Christmas Special, Phil Shipp, said: “It was a absolutely fantastic, a wonderful day. We had a brilliant turn out of around 40 Land Rovers and we donated around six sacks of presents to the ward.

“The nurses couldn’t believe it, they were almost in tears.

“We hope people in the ward will enjoy the gifts and know that somebody is thinking about them this Christmas. It will hopefully make somebody’s Christmas.”

Mr Shipp thanks everybody who took part in this year’s Christmas road run with a special thank you to Sarah Pratt who allowed the group to set off from Ryston Hall.

Ryston Landrover Run Christmas Special from Ryston Hall, to QEH left to right Phil Shipp, Jon Stannard and Ben Walthew

He added: “I would like to thank those who took part in the run. It wouldn’t have been possible without these people. When you get a Land Rover you join a family.”