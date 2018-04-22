King’s Lynn hospital’s first patient-safety conference a success

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s first patient-safety conference was hailed a huge success by organisers who may make it an annual event.

The full-day event held at Knight’s Hill Hotel included in-depth analysis on subjects including falls, medical manslaughter and lessons to be learned from the death of pop star Michael Jackson.

Keynote speakers included James Titcombe, who founded the charity Patient Safety Learning and spoke at length about the loss of his own son.

He also spoke of his subsequent involvement with the Morecambe Bay investigation into the unnecessary deaths of mothers and babies in the maternity unit at Furness General Hospital. Also speaking wasTim Cooper, former head of hospital inspections at the Care Quality Commission, who focused on building a culture of safety.

Mr Titcombe said: “From the talks I saw I’d say the content was better than many of the national events I’ve been to. Well done to everyone involved.”

The conference was organised by risk and patient safety manager Debbie Mokate and Mark Rose, the trust’s deputy director of patient safety.

He said: “The trust wanted to not only reinforce the messages but celebrate the things we are doing well with patient experience. The feedback we have received has been incredibly good and we will certainly look at holding another one next year.”

The title of the October conference being arranged by Team QEH is Learning From Deaths.