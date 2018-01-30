King’s Lynn hospital’s midwife service celebrates its first birthday

Hundreds of mothers have been given greater choice in where they gave birth in the year after the introduction of a midwifery-led service.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is celebrating the first anniversary of the Midwife-Led Pathway, which included the reintroduction of the Home Birth Service.

Launched in February last year, the Midwife-Led Pathway aimed to provide a less clinical approach for women having low risk pregnancies.

This service gives women the option of giving birth at home or in the hospital’s Midwife-Led Waterlily Birth Centre along with aiming to provide continuity of carer.

Since its launch a total of 55 women have been able to deliver their babies at home while 425 opted for the ‘home from home’ environment and facilities of Waterlily and its birthing pools.

Matron for the Midwifery-Led Pathway Kathryn Owens is delighted with the response to the service.

She said: “Giving birth is such a personal thing so it is important that women had greater choice in the location and what happens. We are really pleased to have given women on low risk pregnancies more options of where they deliver their babies.

“Being able to offer this service has also meant a great deal to our dedicated team of midwives, we want to give mothers and families the best experience possible as the memories of the birth will last a lifetime.

“We have had a really good first year and now we are looking to the future.”

The pathway supports women from their first antenatal appointments right through to postnatal care.

Women can be directed onto the pathway via their GP or they can also refer themselves by calling 01553 214903.

The team of 43 QEH midwives supports women in West Norfolk and Fenland along with up to Boston in Lincolnshire and Brandon in Suffolk.

For more information on the Midwife-Led Pathway or the Post Dates Clinic contact the Waterlily Birth Centre on 01553 214635.