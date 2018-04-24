King’s Lynn hospital team face 10k test for diabetes cause

A team of five are taking on the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) to help boost care for diabetics at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The five women, Stacy Metcalfe, Vicki Brindle, Elizabeth Laws, Sarah Jordan and Natasha Salawu, have limited running experience between them, but are determined to raise money for the hospital’s diabetes charitable fund.

They say Stacy and Vicki took on GEAR’s 10k challenge a number of years ago, but it is “uncharted territory” for Elizabeth, Sarah and Natasha.

Stacy said: “The team is passionate about supporting local people living with diabetes to live the life they wish to live.

“To support this we put on group events which require external venues and resources.

“Additionally, if people are really struggling with their diabetes control we can use continuous blood glucose monitoring to support improving it.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a budget for these and so we are putting ourselves through the pain of running to raise money for such items.

“Physical activity is crucial in diabetes management and thus, as Team QEH Diabetes, how could we not do a physical activity challenge.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamqehdiabetes or there will be a charity bucket at reception of the West Wing outpatient department at the QEH.

The hospital’s governors and oncology team are also inviting community members to a healthcare evening in the QEH’s inspire centre on May 10, from 6.30pm.

The evening will include a presentation from Suzanne Phillips on “what is cancer and how can we detect it early”, as well as a talk by Nicola Ainsworth on the “principles of cancer treatment and new approaches”.

For more information or to submit your interest, call 01553 613142 or email mary.denmark@qehkl.nhs.uk.