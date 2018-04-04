King’s Lynn hospital team rewarded

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s cancer research and development team is one of the best in the East of England – and that’s official.

That was confirmed at this year’s Cancer Research Conference for Clinical Research Network Eastern, with awards recognising “excellence in research conduct” in the region.

Senior Research Nurse Sophy Shedwell won the top award for prostate cancer research, acknowledging her efforts over the past year.

And QEH’s R&D team as a whole received a Highly Commended award.

Meanwhile, the conference’s poster exhibition top prize went to Research Nurse Hayley Webb.

Her design – which is on display in the Breast Cancer Unit – details Primetime, the national research study investigating whether some women with early low-risk breast cancer can avoid having radiotherapy after surgery.

Hayley’s success kept the top award within Team QEH for another year, following Sophy’s success in the category in 2017.

The R&D cancer research team also comprises consultants Dr Gail Horan, Dr Nicola Ainsworth and Dr Margaret Daly, and nurses Pauline Lingwood and Kelly Waterfield.

Research Lead Antonia Hardcastle was delighted with the team’s success.

She said: “Our team is very focussed on achieving the best care for patients and being able to offer new and innovative treatments.

“As a small district hospital, this is a great achievement. I’m proud of everybody in the team.”