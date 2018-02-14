King’s Lynn hospital team scoops training award

A paediatric team at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is celebrating after winning a training award at a prestigious regional award ceremony.

Junior doctors who worked in Rudham Ward, the Neonatal Unit and Roxborough Children’s Outpatients at the Gayton Road site nominated the paediatric clinical team into The East of England Paediatric Awards for Training Achievements (PAFTAs).

And the unit was presented with the award for Best Training Hospital at the ceremony in Cambridge.

Dr Glynis Rewitzky, the QEH’s clinical director for children, said: “We were delighted and surprised to receive this award, which has been a big boost for the department.

“We are hoping that this award will help to put King’s Lynn on the map and encourage more junior doctors to make us their first choice for paediatric training.

“The unit has always had a reputation for providing good quality training so we hope this award will further enhance that.”

A total nine out of the 17 hospitals which provide paediatric training in the East of England were nominated for the awards.

The paediatric clinical team at the QEH had received five nominations for the Best Training Hospital category from junior doctors.

Nominations referred to the unit as an “inspirational” hospital to work for and praised the learning culture in which consultants and registrars help trainees to develop and gain confidence.

Medical director Dr Nick Lyons said: “This is a very well deserved award for the paediatric team who work tirelessly to provide high quality care for our patients but also nurture the students and junior doctors who are training with them.”