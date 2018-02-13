King’s Lynn hospital to borrow £22m to replace ‘ageing’ roof

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is set to borrow £22 million to replace its current roof which is over 40-years-old.

The roof is showing “signs of age” but work to replace it will secure the building’s future for an expected further 20 years, a spokeswoman said.

It is expected that the project, which is complicated by the presence of asbestos, will take five to six years.

Director of resources Roy Jackson said: “The trust has applied for loan finance of £22 million, following professional advice on the expected costs involved, in respect of the roof project which will account for substantial works over five to six years.

“Works are complicated by the presence of asbestos and the need to create specific decant facilities as we move patients from the wards on a rolling basis during this work.

“The presence of considerable equipment sited on the roof complicates the nature of the work involved.”