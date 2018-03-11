King’s Lynn hospital unit receives donation from bike show officials

Members of The 2017 Fenman Classic Bike Show have donated £500 to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital neonatal intensive care unit after hosting their most successful show to date.

Grant Cotterell said: “The dedicated staff in the neonatal unit can look after up to twelve babies at any one time, and at times it can be a very emotional situation for everyone involved.

“The donation will help towards new and vital equipment such as incubators and will help to support the fantastic work that the dedicated staff provide.”

Pictured above, Sarah Norman, A.J, Lindsey Oliver, Jane Horscroft, Jill Dean , Tracey Buckley, Grant Cotterell. Picture: SUBMITTED.