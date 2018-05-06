King’s Lynn hospital worker to lose inches off locks for charity

A Lynn hospital worker is set to have her hair cut short for charity after being inspired to take the chop by a photo of a young girl.

Post room porter Kelly Dasivla saw the image of Hannah Tarplee, the late youngster whose parents set up The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Mrs Dasivla, 40, said: “I saw the picture in a magazine or online and had to do a double take because she looks so much like my daughter Morgane.

“I thought then that I would have my long hair cut off to help the charity.

“You can’t get wigs on the NHS and The Little Princess Trust gives them free of charge, which is lovely because it’s one less thing for parents to worry about.”

Mrs Dasivla last had her hair short five years ago and it will return to that length on Saturday, July 5.

Opium Hair Design in West Lynn is doing the haircut free of charge and is currently holding a raffle fundraiser with £1 entries having the chance to win a cut and blow dry.

Alongside the donation of the hair, Mrs Dasivla hopes to raise at least £500 – the cost of making a wig.

She added: “My husband loves my hair but I’ve told him I can grow it back!”

Anyone wishing to make a donation towards Mrs Dasivla’s fundraising can do so at Opium Hair Design.

