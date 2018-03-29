King’s Lynn job service completes move to council base

A new and shared base will provide better services for people seeking work in West Norfolk, officials claimed this week.

The Department of Work and Pensions’ (DWP) new office was formally opened at West Norfolk Council’s Lynn headquarters yesterday.

The move follows a £30,000 project to move the service from its former home at Lovell House in St Nicholas Street.

And Julia Nix, the DWP’s East Anglia district manager said she was excited by the new link-up.

She said: “Our customers get a better service if we can align our ducks behind the scenes and give a seamless service, be it housing, jobs or whatever their question is. That is why we did it.

“It saves public estate funding aswell, so there’s a win-win situation.”

The move is part of the One Public Estate, which officials say is intended to use public buildings more efficiently and reduce their running costs.

DWP facilities, including meeting and interview rooms, service counters and self-service points, now occupy much of the ground floor of the Kings Court building including the committee room where many council committee meetings, including cabinet and planning, were previously held.

They were switched to the town hall as part of the project.

Council and DWP staff have been working on the relocation project for several months and Kathy Mellish, the borough coouncil’s portfolio holder for facilities and ICT, said the work had been completed on time.

She said: “Our King’s Court building is now home to the borough council, West Norfolk Health, West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group and the DWP, meaning that we are all able to reduce our costs while continuing to deliver services.”