King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir Christmas cracker on the way

The Christmas Concert by the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir is a much-loved event in the local calendar and this year’s special 60th year of festive carols and songs, both traditional and new, will not disappoint their fans.

Under their musical director Michael Hankinson the concert will be at the Kings Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, December 13, at 7.30pm.

Tickets including light refreshments are £12 for adults and £6 for children.

This year the choir are happy to have performing with them two new soloists, prizewinning tenor Jonathan Cooke born and raised in Cheshire who has sung diverse operatic roles in England and abroad. Jonathan will be accompanied by Canadian pianist Julianne Gallant.

She trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has appeared at numerous venues including Wigmore Hall and the Barbican.

Guitarist, Estevao Devides ,from Brazil, has performed extensively in his own country sponsored by companies in partnership with the Ministry of Culture. Estevao now lives in King’s Lynn and has appeared in several concerts locally. Be sure of a warm welcome from the U3A handbell ringers before the concert.