King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir future in doubt

They have been entertaining audiences for six decades but May’s annual concert by the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir may be its swansong.

The choir, founded in 1957, this week issued an urgent SOS (Save Our Singers) in a last-ditch effort to attract new and younger voices to its declining ranks.

Unless more men come forward and join the Choir, which has sung in front of the Queen and the Queen Mother, the nostalgia-themed May 23 concert at Lynn Town Hall could prove to be their last in their present form.

The choir, founded by the late Kenneth Riddleston and Michael Bowskill, has reached a “critical milestone” in its long-standing history with more men needed to swell the bass, baritone and tenor voices to ensure the rich tradition of male voice singing continues in West Norfolk.

In issuing the SOS appeal, Ian Swinburn, its vice-chairman said the choir has been declining in numbers due to age and poor health.

However, he said, it is also their wives and partners, who, because of their advancing years, are no longer able to commit to helping with concert buffets, raffles and many other activities that go with organising such events.

Mr Swinburn said that opinions had been canvassed among members who felt it was time to call it a day.

“We would rather go out on a high note than continue into decline and be unable to give the quality performances we once did,” said Mr Swinburn.

“Singing is good for health and general well-being, it can also boost confidence and is simply fun.”

Brian Chase, its president and a founder member said: “Although I greatly regret the closure of the choir unless present circumstances change radically, it is inevitable,” he said.

Choir chairman and accompanist Anne Greeves said that with the rise of mixed-voice community choirs, the KLMVC is the only choir of its kind in the area.

She added: “The sound that emanates from a collection of well-balanced male voices is really beautiful and we must do our utmost to see that continues.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the choir and its membership can go to www.klmvc.org.uk or contact musical director Michael Hankinson on 0757 251 3512.

The choir rehearses at Springwood High School, Gaywood, each Wednesday, 7pm-9pm.