King’s Lynn man charged in connection with robbery

A Lynn man has been charged in connection with a robbery which happened near to the town last month.

Luke Leveridge, 40, of Saddlebow Road, was charged with robbery on Tuesday.

The charge relates to an incident which happened on Eau Brink Road on Wednesday, December 20 between 6.50pm and 7.35pm when a house was broken into.

The occupants were detained whilst cash, jewellery and two ornamental horses were stolen.

Leveridge was remanded in police custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 10), where he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He has been released on bail and will return at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, February 7.

A second man, in his 20s and from Saddlebow, was arrested in connection with this incident yesterday and remains in police custody.