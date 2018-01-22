King’s Lynn man charged with historic child sex offences

An 87-year-old man is due to appear in court later this week having been charged with a series of historic child sexual offences.

Paul Johnson, of Mount Street in Lynn, was charged by officers from Norfolk Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) with 16 counts of indecent assault.

The case centres on alleged offences relating to abuse on four victims between 1969 and 1980.

It is said that the alleged offences took place whilst he was a music teacher in London and Norfolk.

Johnson was bailed to appear at Lynn’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.