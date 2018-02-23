King’s Lynn man handed 22-year sentence for child sexual offences

A man from Lynn has been handed a 22-year sentence after admitting a series of child sexual offences.

Paul Ashbury, 52, of Anthony Nolan Road, was sentenced to 15 years in custody and seven years on licence at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

Ashbury pleaded guilty to 27 counts, including rape of a child under 13, sexual assault on a female under 13, sexual activity with a female child under 13, making indecent photographs of a child and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

The news comes in the same week that children’s charity the NSPCC revealed that there has been a rise in child sex offences recorded by Norfolk Police.

The number of offences recorded by the force rose by 47 per cent last year to 1,0277, compared with 697 offences recorded the previous year.

New figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request to police across the UK found officers recorded crimes including rape, sexual assault and grooming – with 11 offences recorded against babies aged under one in Norfolk.

A total of 315 crimes were recorded against children aged ten and under, while 81 of these crimes were perpetrated against children aged four and under.

The total number of sex offences committed against children is unknown, as more children may not have come forward out of fear or embarrassment, or may not even realise that they have been abused.

The NSPCC believes the dramatic increase could be down to a number of factors, including police forces improving recording methods, survivors feeling more confident in disclosing abuse following high-profile cases, and online groomers becoming a significant problem with predators able to reach hundreds of children.