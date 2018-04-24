King’s Lynn man handed suspended sentence for drink-driving

A 38-year-old man from Lynn who admitted driving while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been handed a 12-week sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Lukasz Rygal, of Southgate Street, was also disqualified from driving for four years, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a total of £200 in fines and costs at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court heard that police officers attended Campbells Meadow in Lynn on the afternoon of April 1 where Rygal was arrested and was then found to have 132 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court was told Rygal had a previous drink-driving conviction in 2012.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said her client was grateful no one was hurt and that there had not been an accident.

Magistrates said it was a “very high reading”.