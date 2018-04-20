King’s Lynn man jailed after admitting historic child sex offences

An 87-year-old man from Lynn has handed an eight year prison sentence after admitting child sex offences dating back to the 1960s.

Paul Johnson, of Mount Street, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing last month to 12 counts of incident assault following an enquiry by officers from Norfolk Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU).

The charges relate to abuse, which took place between 1969 and 1980 whilst he was a music teacher in London and Norfolk, involving four victims in total.

At Norwich Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, April 19), Johnson was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Det Con Kim Taylor, of the CAIU, who has been overseeing the investigation has welcomed the result.

She said: “This was an awful case where Johnson took complete advantage of his position of trust to encourage his victims to allow him to carry out sex offences.

“By pleading guilty, Johnson has prevented the victims having to relive their ordeal through a trial. However, I would like to commend them all for the bravery they have shown and we hope this conviction and sentence provides some level of closure.

“Although these offences were committed many years ago, this sentence highlights that no matter how long ago an offence or offences took place, we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“We have dedicated officers who are specially trained to undertake difficult and emotive investigations on a daily basis.

“We would urge anyone who has been abused or sexually assaulted to come forward, safe in the knowledge that Norfolk Constabulary, together with our partners within child protection, will provide help and support, and do all we can to identify, charge and bring those responsible before the courts.”