King’s Lynn man kicked puppies after going ‘berserk’, court told

A Lynn man is due to be sentenced next month after magistrates heard how he kicked several puppies and attacked another dog.

Four charges lodged against Scott Doak, 25, care of Freiston, Fairstead, in Lynn, were found to be proven in his absence during a hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Doak had discovered his three puppies and a female adult dog had chewed a sofa bed at an address in Lynn on November 28 last year.

Jonathan Eales, prosecuting, said he went “berserk” and kicked the defenceless pups multiple times before dragging his adult dog by her neck and throwing her out into the garden.

He added: “In his interview with police, he was blasé about the situation. He was completely uncaring.

“When his puppies were taken away, he said he didn’t care because he has more puppies.”

Three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals were also found proven against Doak during the hearing.

He was found to have caused unnecessary suffering to another Staffordshire bull terrier by failing to address its poor body condition.

Magistrates also ruled that he had failed to provide adequate treatment against fleas and worms or a suitable environment which was clean, of an appropriate size and free from hazards for that dog and four other puppies.

The court heard the seven puppies and two adult dogs have been taken into care by the RSPCA and are recovering.

The pups have been signed over to be rehomed.

However, the court heard Doak has not signed over his male and female Staffordshire bull terriers.

The case has been adjourned until April 4 for a hearing to consider a prosecution application for Doak to be banned from owning animals.