King’s Lynn man raises thousands for hospital unit in support of colleague

When a work colleague was diagnosed with breast cancer, Liam Baker swung into fundraising mode which made £3,512 for West Norfolk Breast Care Unit at QEH.

Carol Stephenson noticed a lump last June and soon began treatment here. Without telling her of his money-raising support, Liam, 38, had his hair dyed pink and organised a bucket collection in their workplace, Tesco Express in Wootton Road, Lynn.

And after four months of staff and customers chipping in for his eye-catching hair, Liam had it all shaved off as another fundraiser.

Tesco topped up the total amount with a further 20 per cent, which was presented to the breast care unit at QEH on Tuesday.

Carol, 52, said: “Liam was fantastic, I’m so proud of him.”

Carol spotted the lump early and was able to return to work following treatment. She urged women to regularly check themselves.

Angela Holford, specialist nurse at the unit, endorsed that and also reiterated the importance of early detection and encouraging all women to attend for breast screening when called into the hospital.