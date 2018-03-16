King’s Lynn man’s Beatles autographs sell for £3,340

A signed Beatles band card belonging to a former musican from Lynn was sold at auction on Saturday for £3,340 to a buyer in Baltimore, US.

The highly collectible card, which previously belonged to Mike Nicholson, was estimated to be worth around £1-1,500 ahead of the Toy and Music Memorabilia auction in Stowmarket.

Oliver Miller, managing director of Bishop and Miller, said: “Overall the auction was a great success with a very high selling rate and most items going for the top of the estimate or over. We had some rare and really interesting pieces across all of the categories, which got a lot of collectors excited. I was particularly pleased to see a vast array of collectors from all over the globe bidding on the auction.”

The total of all items auctioned on Saturday came to over £80,000, including a rare Jeffries Concertina selling for over £4,000 and a collection of Nirvana vinyl’s and memorabilia which fetched £15,000.

Oliver continued: “We are now busily gathering items for our next specialist Toys, Music and Memorabilia auction in November. If you’re a budding collector, watch this space - I anticipate coming across some very exciting pieces over the coming months off the back of this weekend’s successful sale.”