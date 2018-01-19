King’s Lynn Minster Guild of Bellringing stalwart’s birthday marked

A Leziate woman who has been bell-ringing for more than 60 years has been celebrated by the group she belongs to.

The King’s Lynn Minster Guild of Bellringers celebrated Wendy Twite’s 85th birthday on Sunday, and the 75th anniversary of the Trefoil Guild – of which Ms Twite is a member.

Peter Jackson, deputy tower captain of the bellringers group, said: “On Sunday a band of town ringers successfully rang a quarter peal of 1,260 changes of plain bob doubles in 45 minutes.

“Wendy still rings regularly and has done so for more than 60 years – the bell she normally rings weighs more than 750kg!”

Mr Jackson said the group also presented Ms Twite with a “newly-designed” Lynn Minster Guild of Bellringers sweatshirt, as well as cards and flowers. Ms Twite, who is a regular contributor to the letters pages in the Lynn News, spoke of her affection for the Minster in a letter regarding the Heritage Open Day in September.

She said: “I myself spent the day helping in the Minster. It is my second home, it is such a peaceful church, if it’s full of people or not.

“More than 1,700 visitors were clocked in and were enjoying meeting one another. The Minster cafe was kept very busy, as was the shop, and the four bell tours were fully booked.”

Mr Jackson said the bellringers have been keeping busy, and are also planning to ring this weekend for the Holocaust Memorial service at Lynn Town Hall.

The band of bellringers pictured are, from left, Jennifer Watts, Jon Benstead, Arthur Skinner, Peter Jackson, David Truman and Eoin Russell.

Photo: SUBMITTED.