Enthusiasts flocked to King’s Lynn Model Railway Club’s open day last weekend to view unique sets and meet new members.

An organiser said the open day was open to anyone interested in model railways and offered people a chance to meet new members and view the club’s layout, which is currently under construction. Those who attended could also buy gifts from the second-hand stalls.

Pictured above, Roy Everett with a model train. MLNF18AF02467