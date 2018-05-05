King’s Lynn Motor Club opens up its entry list for classic car rally

Lynn Motor Club has opened the entry list for its 41st annual classic car rally and has chosen a new charity to support this time.

The event, to take place on Sunday, July 8, will be run in aid of the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

A highlight in the club’s calendar, this is one of the most popular classic car events in the eastern counties and frequently attracts up to 100 entries.

Regular sponsors Anglia Car Auctions will support the event again this year and it will start from their premises in Beveridge Way, Hardwick Narrows, Lynn.

The lunch halt will be at Hockwold Hall and the event will finish at Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, near Bury St Edmunds.

The 50-mile route will take entrants along a variety of roads and scenic countryside.

There will be classes for pre-1950 cars, historic classics (1950-1967), post-historic classics (1968-1983) and also modern classics (1984-2003).

There are awards for each class and for the car of the day, all judged by fellow competitors and also one for the most appropriately dressed crew.

This event has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years and this time is supporting a new cause – Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service which provides expert help at the scene of serious road crashes and other life-threatening medical emergencies.

The doctors and paramedics are all volunteers and have the training to provide specialised trauma care at the scene.

This organisation has no government funding and relies on public donations to keep it running.

Entry forms and regulations are available from Adrian Cunnington on 01775 761520 or kldmc.classic@btinternet.com.

Entries will close on June 25.