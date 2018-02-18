King’s Lynn Philatelic Society marks 80th anniversary

Kings Lynn Philatelic Society 80th anniversary presenting 2 volume 140 page collection of the postal history of Kings Lynn. Left to right Simon Bower, Carol Bower and Paul Lascelles
King’s Lynn Philatelic Society celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday and marked the special occasion by inviting Borough Mayor Carol Bower.

The mayor was presented with a collection of Lynn’s early postal history and Lynn Penny Post, which consists of some 140 items in two albums.

A spokesman said: “All members were presented with a special booklet which has been complied by the group recording its past and present in full colour.”

Members enjoyed a buffet provided by the Lynn Girls Guides to conclude the celebration.

