King’s Lynn Police clean up after Storm Eleanor

Storm Eleanor brought a blustery night to West Norfolk on Tuesday, leaving Lynn Police a mess to clear up the following morning.

On Wednesday, Lynn Police said on Twitter: “Take care on the roads today. Road blocked on B1153 East Walton.”

The road was blocked by a fallen tree, causing delays to those wishing to use it.

Around three hours after their original warning, Lynn Police updated their Twitter page informing residents that the tree had been cleared and was no longer obstructing the road.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a police officer was tasked with “babysitting a tree” which had fallen onto a car on the A17 at Terrington St Clement.

On Twitter, the officer said: “Currently babysitting a tree on the A17 at Terrington thanks to Storm Eleanor.

“Elsewhere on the district, this driver had a lucky escape when a falling tree hit their windscreen.”

Pictured above, tree blocking the B1153 at East Walton as a result of Storm Eleanor.

Picture: King’s Lynn Police.