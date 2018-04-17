King’s Lynn Post Office branch set for move

Post Office services in one part of Lynn are set to move to a new site from next month.

Managers have announced plans to move the current branch at 32 London Road to C & L Newsagents, at 58 London Road, from May 15.

They say the switch will mean services are available to the public from 6am to 11pm, in order to make it more convenient for customers to access. Services will also be available from 6am to 2pm on a Sunday.

The new branch will open from 1pm on Tuesday, May 15, with the current site closing at 5.30pm on Monday, May 14.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The newsagent, which opened last summer, has been refurbished to accommodate the change and is around 300 metres from the current Post Office site.

Officials say roadside parking is available outside the premises, with further capacity available on Guanock Terrace and Guanock Place.