King’s Lynn pub invites customers to ‘drink them dry’ ahead of rebrand project

A pub in Lynn is inviting patrons to ‘drink them dry’ and ‘eat them out of house and home’ ahead of a refurbishment.

The Lattice House on Chapel Street, which is due to close for three weeks on Sunday, will have new owners when it reopens following the rebrand project.

Signs in the Lattice House in King's Lynn asking patrons to 'drink them dry' and 'eat them out of house and home' ahead of a three-week refurbishment and rebranding project.

Signs placed around the premises read: “Due to a change in ownership, we will be closing on January 7th for approx. three weeks (duration subject to change) for a refurbishment.

“For this reason we apologise for any inconvenience caused that there will be a limited availability for the bar and kitchen.

“As a gesture of goodwill we will be offering the range of products we have left on a ‘drink us dry’ and ‘eat us out of house and home’ offer.

“Please ask at the bar for more details on reduced price stock.”

Speaking on Wednesday, assistant pub manager Amy Durrant said: “The offer has been going pretty well, we’ve been doing it for about a week and we don’t have much left now.

“There’s only a few things left but it should keep us going over the weekend hopefully.”

She said the offers included reduced prices on wine bottles and a percentage off of cooked food, dependent on availability.

The interior layout of the Lattice House is expected to undergo some changes in the coming weeks, as part of a six-figure investment into the premises.

The current team of staff will retain their jobs in the transition.

It is hoped that the business will open again, following the refurbishment, in early February.