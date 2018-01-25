King’s Lynn recycling centre could move to make way for power station scheme

Lynn’s main recycling centre could be moved to make way for a new power station nearby, it has emerged.

Plans for a new gas-fired power station at Saddlebow were outlined at a public consultation event on Tuesday.

But, while developers said they were encouraged by residents’ response, a councillor insists that concerns still remain about the project.

EP UK Power Development Ltd, the company behind the plan, says its facility could generate 1,700 megawatts of power if it is approved.

The event at the South Lynn Community Centre was held ahead of the submission of a formal planning application, expected next month.

The firm says the plant would create around 40 permanent jobs once operational, with up to 600 construction workers on site at any time.

They claim that a similar facility with a smaller power output, which was granted planning permission in 2009, is no longer viable because of advances in technology and a new plant is needed to secure future power supplies.

Part of the land would be kept open to accommodate a future carbon capture facility if the technology becomes feasible to use.

Although any new plant would not be fully operational until 2021, information boards at the exhibition suggested the recycling centre could be moved as early as next year.

Planning consultant Geoff Bullock said a new site had been proposed to Norfolk County Council and talks were continuing. But he added: “We are clear there’s got to be a replacement facility in place before the old one closes.”

Mr Bullock said visitors had been broadly positive about the plans.

But he acknowledged there were concerns about the implications of the scheme, together with the existing King’s Lynn A power station and the ongoing work on a new power facility at Palm Paper.

The area’s county councillor, Alexandra Kemp, said yesterday: “Residents are asking why there should be three power stations running at the same time in a relatively small town like Lynn. Lynn isn’t a major industrial area.

“Residents want more care taken of the approach to Lynn as an historic borough.”

Mr Bullock said work on environmental modelling of the plan, and other schemes, is ongoing and a further consultation will take place in February for the public to see its findings.

Comments can be submitted by emailing consultation@kingslynnbccgt.co.uk or writing to King’s Lynn B CCGT Consultation, c/o DWD Property and Planning, 8 New Bridge Street, London ECV4 6AB by February 9.