King’s Lynn remembers the victims of the Holocaust

Scores of residents gathered in Lynn town hall on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

Lynn’s annual Holocaust Memorial Day service marks the anniversary of the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland, where more than a million people were killed by the Nazi regime.

Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony at King's Lynn Tower Gardens Wreath Laying and Candle Lighting ceremony at the HMD Tree

At the memorial service, Borough Mayor Carol Bower gave a reading and members of the local Jewish community joined together with other faiths and organisations to remember victims of genocides.

Mrs Bower said: “The Holocaust Memorial Day is a day for us to remember the innocent victims of the Holocaust and all subsequent genocides.

“We must never forget those who died or the lesson learned from these dreadful tragedies and we must never allow them to happen again.

“This day is an opportunity to unite and recommit ourselves to combatting all forms of racism and prejudice.”

Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony at King's Lynn Town Hall

Following the service and Carol Bower’s reading, residents were invited to attend a short wreath-laying and candle ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial Day Tree in Tower Gardens.