King’s Lynn respite home petition heads towards 3,000 names

The petition calling on a reversal of a decision to close a respite home in Lynn has now reached more than 2,750 signatures.

The petition was launched last week by parents of disabled children alarmed at the loss of Morley House, in Goodwins Road.

Norfolk County Council have said that under budget cuts it will now longer fund places at the home, which is ran by the charity Break.

The online petition on 38degrees, passed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday.

Organisers quickly hailed “the exciting news” and a spokeswoman for the campaign said: “Parents and carers are so grateful to the public for their messages of support and for sharing the petition.

“ We are touched that they are as passionate as us in keeping this vital resource open for children with disabilites in Norfolk.

“To pass the 2,000 signature mark as been truly astounding.”

She added: “There are also now paper versions of the petition that we hope to get out to shops in West Norfolk over the weekend so people who can’t sign on line can sign those.”

The county council have said that by ending the funding it will be able to support as many children as possible with complex needs.

To support the petition go to https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-morley-house-respite-unit