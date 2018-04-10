King’s Lynn roadshow visit offers chance to learn more about dementia

People in West Norfolk are being given the chance to find out more about dementia during a charity roadshow’s visit to Lynn next week.

The Alzheimer’s Society community roadshow will be set up in New Conduit Street, near the town’s Nationwide branch, next Wednesday, April 18, between 10am and 4pm.

The charity estimates that as many as 14,000 people in Norfolk are living with dementia and many of them are not getting the help they need.

The roadshow is open to those currently living with dementia, anyone worried about a friend or relative’s memory or who just have questions about the condition. No appointment is needed.

Debbie Foster, the Alzheimer’s Society’s operations manager for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes.

“We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you are going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for support, help and advice.

“Our community roadshow offers an opportunity for people to get the information and support they need.

“We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.”

For more information about the roadshow, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/roadshow.

Anyone who can’t make the roadshow but would like to know more about dementia is advised to phone the National Dementia Helpline on 0300 2221122.