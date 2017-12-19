King’s Lynn Rock Choir sing to raise money for children at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Members of Lynn’s Rock Choir have been singing their hearts out in the run-up to Christmas to help raise funds for the children’s ward at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The group, who also performed at the town’s recent Christmas market, took a break from rehearsals at the Howard Infant School for this photocall.

Would-be new members are also being encouraged to attend a taster session at the Gaywood Churchrooms on Monday, January 15, from 6.15 to 7.45pm.

Leanne Crawford and Laura Shepherd from the hospital are pictured above, front, with choir leader Mike Tandy and choir members.

