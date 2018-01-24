King’s Lynn Rotarians boost Befriending cause

Members of Lynn’s Trinity Rotary Club have made a £1,000 donation to the West Norfolk Befriending group.

Club president Adrian Parker, pictured second left, said: “The work they do, using mainly “befriender” volunteers is vital.

“We fully support the aims of the organisation to reduce social isolation of the elderly, to improve their quality of life, to help maintain their independence and to improve their physical and mental well-being.

“We are sure that many people have benefited from their help and lead much happier lives as a result and we would like to think that our donation will help Befriending help others in the future”.

West Norfolk Befriending chief executive Pippa May, pictured right accepting the cheque, said: “My thanks got to Trinity Rotary for their generous donation to help us with our work.

“Although we rely on a marvellous team of volunteer befrienders who do the vital contact with older people, we do have expenses to meet to enable it to happen.”

Also pictured are club members Chris Hayes, left, and Robert Parker.