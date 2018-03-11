King’s Lynn rowing club members to take on charity ocean challenge

A 3,000-mile race from Le Gomera to Antigua to raise money for charity is the goal of three women on a mission.

Members of the King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club have entered the 2018 Talisker Whisky Atlantic, which is more commonly known as the World’s Toughest Row.

Competing under team name the Norfolk brOARds, Sandra Squire, Helen Hogen and Kate Palmer will experience everything from huge waves, tropical storms and sleep deprivation in their seven metre long and under two metres wide rowing boat.

Speaking about what inspired this extreme challenge, team skipper Sandra said: “We all share the same attitude to life really; that life is short and precious and that we should make the absolute most of every opportunity we’re given.

“We want to prove that ordinary people can do amazing, extraordinary things, that anything is possible.”

The trio, who only joined the rowing club last year, say they are Norfolk’s first team to have entered the race and are aiming to promote the region to a global audience of more than 80 million people.

Chairman of the King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club, Bob Panrucker said: “These three rowers make their club proud and a real inspiration to anyone who has ever thought ‘I wonder if I could’ or ‘I wish I’d’.”

An ocean rowing boat can cost upward of £60,000, but The Norfolk brOARds are expecting to raise this money through sponsorship along with an extra £100,000 for race costs.

The ladies are offering companies with a chance to get involved and support their campaign by providing sponsorship in exchange for various promotional opportunities.

To launch their campaign, the ladies will be holding a number of Facebook Live sessions to speak about themselves, the challenge ahead as well as how sponsors can get involved. To find out more follow their Facebook page @Norfolkbroards.