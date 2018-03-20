King’s Lynn’s Baden Powell gets dressed for summer

Lynn’s historic cockling boat, the Baden Powell, has headed back out on the river ready for summer trips on the Great Ouse and out into The Wash.

Having been undergoing maintenance in Lynn’s Docks during the winter, crew members are pictured above as the boat returned to her summer mooring on the South Quay pontoons on Wednesday afternoon.

This week, she will be getting dressed with a new set of replica sails made in the traditional way by Steven Hall in his sailmaker’s loft in Essex. Project managers say supporters will soon be able to book summer trips on the vessel online via www.floatourboat.co.uk. MLNF18AF03129