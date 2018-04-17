King’s Lynn’s GEAR 10k to take runners in a different direction

The Asda Foundation Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10k is set to take participants in a different direction this year.

Organisers have revealed that there are changes to the course of the run, which will see thousands of people take to the streets of Lynn on Sunday, May 6.

GEAR 10k 2018 route map.

The new route will see the entrants follow last year’s course but in an anti-clockwise direction.

A spokesman for Run For All, which organises the event, said: “The decision to change the route has been prompted by the increasing popularity of the 10k which was such a success last year that you are returning in your droves again this year!

“With a sell-out last year and an increase in our capacity this year we are heading for another sell-out as well as raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity – well done!”

Starting at the Tuesday Market Place, runners will head southbound along King Street and out on to the front of the River Great Ouse, via South Quay.

Runners will then turn on to Church Street and head northbound, through Saturday Market Place and High Street, before turning at Norfolk Street and travelling southbound through the Vancouver Quarter.

The route will then lead participants on to Tower Street and then onto Millfleet. Runners will complete an out and back on St James’ Road before turning left into The Walks and around Red Mount Chapel and Gaywood River.

The route then returns to London Road where runners travel south towards Wisbech Road.

At the end of Wisbech Road runners will take a right turn leading them onto a cycle path overlooking the River Great Ouse, passing through Harding’s Pits and The Friars before returning to Boal Street.

GEAR 10k participants will turn onto Stonegate Street and then onto Tower Place to retrace their steps to the finish line at Tuesday Market Place.

There is still time to sign up to the run.

You can do so via www.runforall.com.