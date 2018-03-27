King’s Lynn’s Harding’s Way gets a spring clean thanks to volunteer team

A team of volunteer litter pickers sprung into action on Saturday to clean up Lynn’s Harding’s Way and the surrounding area.

The ‘Great British Spring Clean’ was organised by the Harding’s Pits Community Association (HPCA) after a previous event was cancelled by the snow.

A total of 23 volunteers attended and collected 30 sacks of cans, bottles and packets, among other items.

Chairwoman Jane Dearling said: “This just goes to show what can be accomplished when a large group all work together. I am delighted that so many answered the call – and even more delighted to meet people who appreciate Harding’s Pits and want to help maintain it.”

Photo: SUBMITTED.