King’s Lynn’s heritage assets in need of more helpers

Volunteers are needed to help out at two of Lynn’s most historic buildings which will soon open up to visitors.

West Norfolk Council is looking for people to join its team of heritage volunteers, and is inviting anyone who is interested to come to a meeting next week.

The South Gate in King's Lynn.

The Red Mount Chapel and South Gate are two of the town’s heritage assets, and during their summer season opening hours, they are run entirely by volunteers.

The heritage volunteers welcome visitors to the buildings, show them round, and share their knowledge of the buildings’ histories.

A council spokeswoman said: “Experience is not essential, as full training is given.

“All volunteers need to have is enthusiasm, and some free time.

“Whether people are knowledgeable about Lynn’s history, or just keen to learn more, volunteering is a great way to bring communities together through local history.”

The two buildings are open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from mid-May until mid-September between 1pm and 4pm.

Each year, just before the season begins, all current volunteers are invited to a get-together at the town hall.

This year anyone who is interested in becoming a heritage volunteer is invited to come along, meet the staff and other volunteers and find out more.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “We are extremely lucky in Lynn to have such a dedicated and enthusiastic team of heritage volunteers.

“They do a superb job making sure that the Red Mount Chapel and South Gate are open throughout the summer, so visitors and local residents alike can enjoy these beautiful buildings as much as possible.

“If you’d like to join the team, make friends, and learn much more about our town’s history, do come along to our volunteer’s meeting.”

The meeting will be in the Education Room at Stories of Lynn, within the town hall, on the Saturday Market Place, at 2pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Anyone who would like to attend should email bob.price@west-norfolk.gov.uk.