King’s Lynn’s hospital’s successful recruitment day

Sixteen nurses will be joining Team QEH following a recruitment event.

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn were joined by representatives of businesses and organisations to promote to visitors the benefits of working and living in West Norfolk.

The 16 newly-recruited staff comprises 11 third-year student nurses, who will start in September, and five registered nurses, four in the central nurse bank and one permanently.

They were all interviewed and offered conditional offer letters during the one-day event aimed at boosting the number of registered nurses for Team QEH.

This recruitment will go some way to filling the number of nursing vacancies.

The event was organised by recruitment and retention Sister Debbie Frost.

She said: “It was an exceptional day – I am really pleased to have been instrumental with the collaborative approach from our recruitment team, practice development teams and nursing colleagues to secure 16 more nurses across the medical and surgical directorates.

“Additionally, we have another day of interviews to capture those that could not attend the recruitment event which will potentially elevate the number of conditional offer letters for registered nurses from 16 to 21. A fantastic boost for the wards.”

The collaborative partnership approach was a key element of the day and enabled visitors – particularly those that had travelled from further afield - to get a feel for the lifestyle provision in the area. The one-stop shop included information on financial banking, local housing, leisure and education provision.

Among the collaborative partners “selling” the benefits of West Norfolk were NatWest, Bespoke Norfolk, Rounce and Evans, and Alive Leisure.

Carol Bower, mayor of West Norfolk, and trust chair Edward Libbey attended too.

Mrs Bower said: “I thought it was a very well thought-out event which introduced potential employees to all that West Norfolk has to offer. Not only showcasing the QEH’s strengths, but also practical information about housing and schools which I thought was a very successful approach. I hope they do more of these important events in the future, which I will continue to fully support.”

Following on from the success of this event, a further registered nurse recruitment day is due to take place later in the year.

Karen Charman, firector of human resources, said: “This recruitment event was really well received and to have a further 16 nurses available to us from September will enhance our ability to provide the best care available to our patients. The extra support for our hard-working and dedicated staff is important too. Their ongoing efforts are greatly appreciated.”

The trust has vacancies in all areas of medical and surgical nursing, including theatres. To find out more visit the ‘Work with Us’ page on our website www.qehkl.nhs.uk or for an informal discussion email debbie.frost@qehkl.nhs.uk