King’s Lynn’s Saddlebow Interchange reopens but will close for one more weekend

The Saddlebow Interchange over the A47 in Lynn has reopened following several months of work... for now.

Highways England have confirmed that the bridges are now open again, but will be closed for one further weekend so that work can be completed.

Repair work to the bridges began in October last year, and was due to be completed by the end of March, but severe weather conditions during the Beast from the East pushed the completion date back to May.

The project, which was expected to cost more than £3 million, was carried out by Highways England and Graham Construction.

The work repaired damage caused to the bridges when they were struck by an oversized vehicle more than five years ago.

A Highways England spokesman said the date of the further weekend closure will be announced in due course.