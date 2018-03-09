King’s Lynn school celebrates switch to new academy trust

Juliet asked ‘what’s in a name’ in one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays, but for one Lynn school, a change in its name marks a whole new chapter.

Pupils and staff at King’s Oak Academy, formerly Howard Infant School, have been celebrating this week after officially unveiling their new name and uniform having become part of a new academy trust.

Howard Infant and Nusery School Changers their name.

Gavin Raynor, curriculum innovation leader, said the new name reflects what makes the school special.

“We are proud of the three Oak trees we have in our grounds and also proud to be in King’s Lynn,” he said.

“We put it to a vote and gave parents, children and staff a few options and this is the one they chose.”

As part of the change, the youngsters also now have a new uniform, and have swapped their blue jumpers for green.

Mr Raynor said: “The children are very excited that it’s changed, they look very smart and they like the new jumpers a lot.

“We wanted to gain a bit more of a school identity for the children.”

King’s Oak Academy formally unveiled its new name and uniform at a ceremony at the school on Parkway on Monday, which was attended by borough mayor Carol Bower, along with other dignitaries.

Mr Raynor said: “It was a great ceremony day and the children were a credit to us. It was a great event and it is exciting to be a part of it.”

The school is now one of seven which is part of the new KWEST Multi Academy Trust, which also oversees Churchill Park Complex Needs School, Highgate Infant School, St Germans Academy, Magdalen Academy, Wimbotsham and Stow Community School and Greyfriars Academy.

Paul Donkersloot, formerly headteacher of Churchill Park School, has taken on the role of CEO of the trust.

Ann De’Ath, executive headteacher of King’s Oak Academy, said: “KWEST is a collaboration of seven like-minded ‘Good’ schools who have made a decision to work together as a Multi Academy Trust for the enhancement of all of our children and young people.

“KWEST intends to pool the considerable resources and talents at our disposal and use them in the most effective way.

“At the heart of our organisation is the desire to realise the capacity of every individual child and adult in order to be successful life-long learners.

“We will continue to be supported in all that we do by a committed group of members and trustees who completely understand and support our work and the exciting journey upon which we have embarked.”