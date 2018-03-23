King’s Lynn school rated ‘good’ by inspectors

A primary school in South Lynn has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors who say its “pupils’ behaviour is outstanding in lessons”.

Ofsted inspectors say St Michael’s Church of England Academy is good in four main categories and is outstanding in personal development, behaviour and welfare.

The report said: “All pupils make good progress from their starting points in writing and mathematics in all year groups due to consistently good teaching over time.

“The majority of parents and carers are very happy with the school. They typically say that they feel welcome and know they can talk to class teachers or the headteacher if they have concerns.

“Staff are fully committed to improvement priorities, as indicated by this comment, ‘We are a good team and we support each other. There’s good leadership in the school and we’re on the up and up all the time’.”

Inspectors said teachers have an accurate and strong understanding of what pupils can achieve in lessons and challenge them appropriately.

The report continued: “Teachers explain learning very carefully so pupils understand what they are learning about and precisely what they are expected to achieve by the end of a lesson. Teachers develop pupils’ problem-solving skills effectively because they expect pupils to justify their answers.”