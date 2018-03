A primary school in Lynn has raised hundreds for a charitable cause with a helping hand from former Olympian Mo Farah.

Pupils and staff members at Howard Junior School gathered more than £480 for Sport Relief on Friday, by selling fruit kebabs and completing challenges.

Executive head Greg Hill said the day’s activities included a climbing wall, Zumba and a variety of sports.

The school also donned sporty clothes.

Pictured are staff and pupils with a cutout of Mo Farah. Photo: SUBMITTED.