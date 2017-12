Members of Philanthropic Lodge Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) in Lynn donated £1,000 to Lynn Sea Cadets on Tuesday.

The cheque was presented by Colin Vexemore to Sean Moore, Lucy Spearing and Nicole Handley. Members of Philanthropic Lodge present cheques to different charities each year. Pictured above, members of Philanthropic Lodge RAOB with members of Lynn Sea Cadets. Picture: SUBMITTED.