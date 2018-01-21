King’s Lynn secondary school makes positive steps

A secondary school in West Norfolk has been told its leaders and mangers are taking effective action towards removing the school’s special measures judgement.

Ofsted inspectors say King’s Lynn Academy’s governors are holding school leaders to account for raising standards across all aspects since their special measures judgement in November 2016.

In a letter to headteacher Alan Fletcher, Inspector John Mitcheson said: “You continue to lead your staff effectively and ensure that they remain focused on making the necessary improvements.

“Significant improvements have been made since the last monitoring inspection.

“However, you and the trust realise that much more now needs to be done to ensure that the school is fully prepared for its next inspection.”