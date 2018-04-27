King’s Lynn sex abuser ‘had computer containing indecent images returned by police’

An inquiry has been launched into claims detectives gave computers containing indecent images of children back to a Lynn man who was later convicted of sex offences.

Paul Ashbury, 52, was jailed for 15 years at Norwich Crown Court in February after admitting a total of 27 offences, including raping a child under the age of 13.

He also pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual activity with children, making indecent images and committing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has revealed it is now looking into the handling of an earlier investigation of Ashbury by Essex Police.

The force arrested him in November 2012 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child and possessing indecent images of children. During the investigation, they seized computers thought to contain around 100 indecent images.

However, the equipment was returned to Ashbury when the case was dropped in August 2013, with no further action taken.

And the IOPC believes that Norfolk officers may have found images when they examined the computers which the Essex investigation missed.

Its investigation will look into the conduct of individual officers and whether force policies and procedures were followed.

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: “These are extremely serious allegations regarding how Essex Police investigated a man who later admitted multiple child sexual offences following the investigation by Norfolk Police.

“We will examine the officers’ actions and what if anything they could have done differently.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “This investigation comes after Essex Police referred to the IOPC matters relating to a case from 2012.

“We are unable to comment in further detail at this stage but will of course comply fully with the investigation.

“Since this incident Essex Police has made significant improvements to policing of these offences and has invested heavily in more officers and better technology to identify offences and evidence and protect children.”