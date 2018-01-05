King’s Lynn Stars announce appointment of new co-promoter

Robin Brundle has joined Keith Chapman as a co-promoter at the King’s Lynn Stars.

Brundle is a recognised international business turnaround specialist and former head of the Norfolk-based automotive retailer the Brundle Group.

He will be working closely with Chapman and fellow co-promoter Dale Allitt to reposition the club as one of the foremost competitors in the UK Premiership League.

Two challenging seasons have demanded a fresh approach and Brundle brings new thinking gained from his lifetime of experience at all levels of motorsport, including Formula 1.

Keith Chapman said: “I am delighted to welcome Robin to our speedway club, especially at a time of immense opportunity.

“Robin brings a different way of thinking and working and this has already energised our 2018 programme, but his approach also has the potential to add even greater value as we develop into some exciting new areas.

“His experience and our existing speedway skills and abilities provide a perfect combination for driving the King’s Lynn Stars to the next level.”

On his new role, Robin Brundle said “I have previously watched speedway from afar and have admired both the level of success that the King’s Lynn Stars have achieved over a number of years and the way in which the Chapman family and their staff have worked tirelessly for the good of the sport.

“I now intend to make my own contribution both to the team and to the sport in general, by working closely with all our stakeholders including the fans, business partners, media partners, the governing bodies, supporters club, riders and our committed staff.”

Brundle added: “I am delighted to be returning to my native Norfolk and would like to thank the local community for their unfailing support.

“The intention is to repay their loyalty by returning the team to winning ways.”

Team boss Dale Allitt said: “Robin and I are already working well together and we are looking forward to sharing our new rider initiatives as we progress through the first quarter of 2018.

“The rider selection has been based on much wider criteria for 2018.”

The club is expected to announce two new members of its 2018 team at the end of next week.